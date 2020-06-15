Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:TMG opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.