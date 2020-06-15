Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Fiore Gold stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 million and a P/E ratio of 47.00.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

