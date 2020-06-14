Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of GAP by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of GAP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

