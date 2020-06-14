Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GAP were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

