Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

