Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,909 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

