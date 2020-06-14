Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,550 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.16 and a 200-day moving average of $433.22. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

