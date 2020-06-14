AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

