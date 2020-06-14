Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,357,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

