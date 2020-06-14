Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

