AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $355,000 Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NCR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NYSE:NCR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

