KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun Sells 3,811 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.