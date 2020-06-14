AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,018 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,719. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

