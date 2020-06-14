Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,685 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.