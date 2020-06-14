HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $204.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.