Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.14 Million Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $17.87 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

