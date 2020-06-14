Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,032 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 226.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

FL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.