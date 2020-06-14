AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

