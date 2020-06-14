Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $1,861,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

