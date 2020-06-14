BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 92,304 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Store Capital by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 337,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Store Capital by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Store Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.93. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

