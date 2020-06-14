20,735 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $229,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,687,434 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

