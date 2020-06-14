Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $9,421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,416 shares of company stock valued at $60,962,299 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO opened at $191.89 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

