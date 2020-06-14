Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.23. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

