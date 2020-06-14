Head-To-Head Contrast: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) vs. Its Competitors

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.58% -19.90% -7.27%

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 25.53 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 20.15

Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diamond S Shipping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 824 1356 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 120.89%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping rivals beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

