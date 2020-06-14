Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Colfax worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.86. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

