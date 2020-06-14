AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $17,646,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

