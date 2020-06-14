Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.20 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,632,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,895 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $20,161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.042 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

