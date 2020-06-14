PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PVH from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of PVH opened at $49.61 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

