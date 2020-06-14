Felise Feingold Sells 3,584 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $33,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,734 shares in the company, valued at $416,473.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Felise Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Felise Feingold sold 2,054 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $18,773.56.

KVHI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KVH Industries by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,174,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

