Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 154.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,500 shares of company stock worth $2,190,720. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

