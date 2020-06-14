Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

UMPQ opened at $11.75 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.