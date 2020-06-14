Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,169 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $394.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.16 and its 200-day moving average is $433.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

