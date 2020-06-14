BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,311 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

