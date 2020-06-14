BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 852.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Principia Biopharma worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $488,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,299,269. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

