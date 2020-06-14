AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.77 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

