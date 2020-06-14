L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in L Brands by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 23,800.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

NYSE:LB opened at $15.65 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

