AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 118,262 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

MPW opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

