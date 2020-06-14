Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,925 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Domtar worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Domtar by 179.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 214.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

