Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 518,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP opened at $43.35 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.