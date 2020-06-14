AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,390 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

