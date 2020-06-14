AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

