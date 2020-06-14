Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,847.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 790,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

MOH opened at $169.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

