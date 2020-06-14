Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $12,372,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.