BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

