Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,595 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Allison Transmission worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 629.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 144.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

