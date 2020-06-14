FDx Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,528.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

