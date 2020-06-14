FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $4,987,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.79. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

