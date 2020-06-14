Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,478 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of RealPage worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,429,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,547,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after buying an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,250,264.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 660,283 shares of company stock worth $42,056,781. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $64.43 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

