Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 13,204 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $280,552,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at $78,483,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 551,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

