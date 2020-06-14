Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,761,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

SON opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

